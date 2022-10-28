EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV.

Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold.

“She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says.

When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker knew something was wrong and rushed her to the doctor.

“She sent us home and told to us to pack a bag and take a nap. She called us a few hours later and had a bed ready for us in the pediatric unit,” Schapker says,

Within 24 hours, Kendi was being treated for RSV.

“Nobody prepares you for holding your three-year-old down while they are putting an IV in her arm and she is screaming to go home,” she says.

Kendi spent 26 hours in the hospital.

“What’s next is getting her well and getting rid of this cough, which the doctor said could last up to three weeks,” she says.

Hospitals in Evansville say that RSV is hitting hundreds of kids in the tristate.

“We are seeing our younger folks getting hospitalized,” says Lynn Herr, Clinical and Outreach Division Director at the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

Younger kids are at a higher risk for hospitalization.

“Little babies, their muscles are not developed in their chest. Their airways are small, and they have trouble fighting these secretions when they are sick,” she says.

So far this month, Ascension Saint Vincent has treated 115 patients for RSV. In comparison. They treated 30 patients last October. Deaconess says they are seeing an increase in RSV, along with other respiratory related illnesses in children. In some cases, they are seeing kids with multiple viruses, making harder to fight against RSV.

“If people are sick, they need to stay home,” says Herr.