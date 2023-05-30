EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Three years ago today, Mariah Strother and Keijuan Baker were shot and killed at an Evansville gas station. Nobody has been arrested. Today Mariah’s father, Kareem Strother, held an event to remember his daughter’s life and call for action.

“This is for you Mariah,” Strother said as he let go of balloons.

Strother had never stopped looking for the person responsible for his daughter’s murder.

“Her personality was wonderful and she had a life like no other. She was beautiful. I watched my daughter graduate and watched her blossom after losing her mom,” Strother said.

The shooting happened on May 30, 2020 at the Conoco Gas Station on South Kentucky Avenue in Evansville.

“I got out of the car and the police had the tape around. I went under the tape and asked ‘Is that my daughter?’ Here I am three years later, and the pain is every day,” Strother says.

His daughter died at the scene and the other victim, Keijuan Baker, died at the hospital.

“You don’t know what it is like until you are a parent and looking down in that casket and you see your child in there,” Strother says.

The Strother family is still looking for justice. Police say two people fled the scene the night of the shooting.

“We have two many unsolved murders and we should not have that many unsolved murders,” Strother says.

In honor of their daughter, the Strother family released 300 balloons. They say it was not just for Mariah, but for all the victims of gun violence.

” In two days we had four shootings… I hope the city will come up with a better plan,” Strother says.

Strother says he is still offering a $25,000 reward to catch his daughter’s killer.

We reached out to the Evansville Police, but nobody was available today to comment on the investigation.