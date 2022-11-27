GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)– While many families are still eating the leftovers form turkey day, one community is recognizing a family that overcame tough obstacles. Hope was the theme for this year’s Greenville Christmas Parade. For the Wells family, hope has been their focus all year long.

Savannah Wells and her three daughters were chosen to be this year’s grand marshals. Savannah is married to Greenville firefighter, Michael Wells. He is currently serving in Europe for 10 months with the Wendell Ford Training Center Fire Department Unit.

“We will hopefully see him next year,” Savannah says.

This is his second deployment. The family has also had several recent health scares. Their youngest daughter, Mallory, was born just over 26 weeks and had several surgeries. About two months ago, she was diagnosed with RSV.

“We did 11 days in the ICU,” Savannah says.

Despite the hardships, the Wells family stood strong and positive.

“With the theme of the parade being hope, they picked us because that is what we stand for. And for that, we are grateful, and we just want to stay thank you,” Savannah says.

Dozens of families came out for this year’s parade. Firefighters from around the county also came to show their support.

“It is just one huge family we have here. Everybody gets their trucks together and decorates them,” says Lexie Miller, a firefighter with the Bremen Volunteer Fire Department. She says they are proud to honor their brother in uniform.

“We are just tight community, and we like to support each other, no matter where we are or what we are doing. We are lucky to have him,” she says.

The community has stood alongside the Wells family through it all.

“We have such great friends. We celebrate with the fire department, and with our families and things like that. So, we just want to spread our love and our hope for everybody and say thank you,” Savannah says.