Family mourning after loss due to COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As those numbers continue to climb and more deaths are reported, more families are dealing with the loss of their loved ones because of the coronavirus. One of the deaths reported in Warrick County Wednesday is attributed to a nursing facility there. Woodmont Health Campus.

“At 11:25 they called me and said my mom passed away,” Charles Friedrich says.

A phone call, Charles Friedrich and his sisters hoped they wouldn’t receive. Their mother 82-year-old Mary Friedrich was a resident at Woodmont Health Campus in Boonville for only a couple of months when she contracted COVID-19. She was originally there to get care in preparation for hip surgery.

But her son says he was working on taking her out of the facility, “talking to her on the phone, she was getting very disoriented and I was under the impression it was just from being isolated.”

But that all came to a halt when they learned Mary had COVID-19.

“I had to keep it together because I had to tell my mom,” Friedrich says. “She started crying. She said she didn’t wanna die there. That was on a Friday and I said I’m doing everything I can to get you out. Promise.”

From there she was treated at Woodmont but her breathing problems increased so they transferred care to St. Vincent in Evansville.

There they treated Mary with convalescent plasma transfusions, just one of the weapons health providers are using to beat COVID 19. For Mary, it didn’t work.

“So we stopped the COVID treatment and they put her on Morphine and Ativan,” Friedrich explains.

In the last week, Charles says, the family was preparing to make their last calls and say goodbye, “we could call and they would take the phone in. So I let everybody talk to her and I waited for three days for me to call. I wanted to make sure everybody spoke to her. Because I knew once I did that would be it.”

His mother died the next afternoon. He says he’s worried how far this virus will go, “I’m just really concerned on how many more people. How many more?”

The Friedrich family plans to celebrate the life of mary as she was just days away from her birthday when she died.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)