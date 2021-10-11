Family of 75-year-old Evansville shooting victim speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A 75-year-old woman in Evansville is back home from the hospital almost a week after getting shot at her South Side home.

Evansville police say this is a troubling case because they still don’t know why it happened in the first place. It was early Wednesday, October 6, around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Marshall Avenue. The couple woke up to the sounds of banging at the front door.

“She’s doing a lot better, it’s going to be a few years for her to get back to where she was,” explained her husband, Steve.

The family says there’s confusion and frustration as they deal with the city’s latest round of gun violence.

“They wanted in the house, I don’t know who they were, I didn’t even see them,” he said. “So I went in there to see who it was, and at first I thought it was the police, they were banging it pretty good.”

But quickly he says he realized it was not law enforcement.

“I asked, I hollered out who it was, and nobody would answer so I just put my arm up against the door, and my wife came down from upstairs,” Steve said. “She saw the same thing and leaned up against the door and I asked a couple times and they wouldn’t answer me.”

He said he asked the perpetrators to show them the badge through the top of the window.

“He shot through the door and said there’s your damn badge, but when he shot through the door, that’s when I believe she got hit,” Steve said.

Police say the incident was likely random, but they are still investigating.

“Not to say any of the shootings are justified, but sometimes there is some sort of connection at least you can connect the dots, but here we have a lady who’s an elderly lady,” said Evansville Police Dept. Public Information Officer Sgt. Anna Gray. “Everyone is very thankful she is going to recover because this could have been very tragic.”

Still recovering – the family says it is at a loss for words but the couple is hopeful this can bring attention to violence in the city.

“To the guy that did it, I don’t have anything to say to them, they won’t listen anyway,” Steve said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. No suspects have been arrested in the case.