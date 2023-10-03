OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) –Torera Hibachi is adding a new twist to food trucks with their new business. The hibachi -style food truck is family owned and opened last month.

They serve a variety of hibachi bowls, including teriyaki chicken, garlic shrimp, and teriyaki steak.

Steve Poll says he’s been working in the japanese food industry since 1998 and spent almost 20 years with Shogun Japan.

The owner says he, his wife, and his step-son have more time to spend with each other now, although their time together is spent primarily at work.

“It’s a lot. For next month, we’ve already been booked all month. Next month [and} next week, we’ve been booked also,” said Poll.

Poll says they’re seeing about 100 customers a day.