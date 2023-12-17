EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local family invited the public to see their collection of more than 400 nativity scenes.

They were all on display Sunday night at Word of His Grace Fellowship on North Stringtown Road in Evansville.

The Guevara family said they started collecting nativity scenes about 16 years ago.

Guillermo Guevara even built one of the scenes himself and said it took about 3 hours.

“And it’s been really a blessing and a passion for me and my family to collect. And this is a great opportunity for our community. I want to invite the community to come to see because you’re going to be amazed. It’s a lot of different sizes from different countries and it’s a really nice exhibition,” said Guevara.

He said this is a great way to connect with the story of Christmas.

The exhibit will be open to the public again from Wednesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.