HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department continues to investigate what caused a fire that damaged several homes on July 6, including a Habitat for Humanity home that was under construction. The family that was set to move into that home this Fall is also reacting to the devastating news.

“Knowing that in just a few hours lost three months worth of progress, how do we get past that,” explains Habitat for Humanity of Henderson COO Matt Reynolds.

Habitat staff and volunteers are still in shock after losing one of their homes in that fire. The home in the 100 block of Thompson Street was halfway finished, with the family set to move in by October.

“We spoke with the family, and you know, there was some shock,” recalls Reynolds.

“When I seen it, it was like my mouth just dropped, you know,” says Michelle Poindexter. “And I was like, wow, okay. Let’s just pray on it. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Poindexter and her daughter were informed of the news that their future home had burned down by an unexpected knock at the door by a Habitat volunteer early in the morning.

“It was like my body just shut down,” recalls Poindexter. “It’s like I couldn’t believe it, and then I just shut the door and said, ‘Did she just say that my house burned down over here’? And I was like, ‘She did’!”

Poindexter says she took a bit to process the events prior to visiting the scene of the fire. After arriving with her father to see the damage for the first time, Poindexter says she was in disbelief.

“I took it all in. And I was like, wow, not just mine, and then I seen hers over there and I was like, oh my god,” says Poindexter. “I was speechless. I really was.”

Poindexter adds that she is grateful no one was injured, and that she had not yet moved her belongings into the home. After initial plans called for a new location, Habitat Henderson says the Poindexter’s home will indeed be rebuilt on Thompson Street, with hopes of being move-in ready by the end of 2023. Poindexter says she is ready to see beauty come from these ashes.

“Once I get back over here and see where it’s all re-doing it all over,” says Poindexter, “it’s probably just going to make us want to push harder and harder to get it done.”