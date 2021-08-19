Fans react to mask mandate at Styx concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Despite the ongoing debate about mask mandates, on thing everyone appeared to agree on is that they couldn’t wait to be at a concert. The Styx concert was postponed a few times, so everyone was thrilled to be there.

“It’s been a really exciting day, everybody is ready to be back at concerts. This concert went on sale about 2 years ago, so some people have held onto their tickets that long. Everybody’s just really glad to be here, really glad to hear live music again. We’re really excited,” said Ginger Harper, the Sales and Marketing Director at the Old National Events Plaza.

This is the first full capacity concert back at the venue and fans were required to mask up.

“So masks are required around the venue at tonight’s performance unless you’re eating or drinking. And that goes for all areas of our venue. We will expect that some people will take their masks off if hey are eating or drinking, but the rule is to put them back on if you’re in general spaces or if you’re not consuming one of our concessions,” added Harper.

Some said they were not happy about the mandate, but others said they were indifferent.

“Well, we’re not very excited about it, we wish we didn’t have to wear them. But I understand that I guess if you need them for me to be safe and protect other people – okay fine… I don’t really know if it’s protecting me. It’s pretty, it’s decorative. It’s a piece of cloth,” said Barb Hettesheimer, a fan who attended the show.

On the other side, many people said they were happy to bring back masks in public.



Connie Pollard attended the show with her brother and said, “this is about the public being safe, we’re all being safe. You have the prerogative to mask or not mask, stay home, or stay at a place to keep the public safe so we’re not spreading this virus.”

Harper said there are many more concerts at Old National Events Plaza throughout the fall. As of now, masks will be required.