HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Tuesday, September 26 an accident occurred on State Road 66, just east of Old Lamar Highway in Spencer County that left one woman dead.

According the Spencer County Sherriff’s office, the accident occurred when Ezekiel Wannemuhler, age 22 of Mount Vernon, Indiana was traveling eastbound when he crossed the middle line, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle driven by Debra Scherer age 68 of Troy Indiana.

Both drivers were injured in the crash and were entrapped in their vehicles before being transported to a local hospital. Scherer, who served as the President of the Spencer County habitat for Humanity later passed away due to her injuries.

The Indiana State Police are reconstructing the accident, and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash.