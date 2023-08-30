HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a crash on Monday.

Deputies say 73-year-old Gaylon Tomes of Livermore was traveling north on US 341 when a truck crossed the center line and hit Tomes’s truck head-on. Reports say the other truck continued off the roadway and hit a utility pole.

Deputies say Tomes was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. The sheriff says the other driver, 69-year-old Jerry Massey, was also taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office says the collision is under investigation, but they do not believe alcohol is a factor.