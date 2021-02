MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities in Madisonville say a man has died in a house fire Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. last night, Firefighters were called to a home on east McLaughlin Drive.

After getting the fire under control, Madisonville police say John Porter, 67, was discovered inside the home.

Both his death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

(This story was originally published February 23, 2021)