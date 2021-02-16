Fatal sledding accident prompts officials to monitor Newburgh hill

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Old Lock & Dam on Newburgh’s riverfront used to be packed with people sledding. Now, there’s just a clean sheet of snow and a “No Sledding” sign posted. All to prevent another family from experiencing the same loss that Davis Collier’s family did three years ago.

In January of 2018, Davis Collier was sledding when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, Galina Witte, pled guilty to related charges and was sentenced to probation.

Newburgh town council has since banned people from sledding at the Old Lock and Dam which is also why they have an officer positioned there to monitor the hill each time it snows.

“We’re just trying to keep people out of the road and keep people safe and get them to go other places to sled. I hate taking away the fun but it was a serious incident and we’re just trying to prevent that,” Newburgh Police Officer Mallory Ladd said.

There is a safer option just down the road where carefree children played in the snow, Their parents there to watch over them.

One of those parents, Cory Childers, brought his daughters for a day in the snow.

“We don’t need to lose lives all over sledding. Like I said, we’re all here together and it’s about the only time we can have together. Just a tragic accident out there, and I’m very sorry for the family that it happened,” he said.

“No family should have to go through this on either side, so if we can prevent it from happening that’s what we’re gonna do. Iif it’s me being out here for eight hours, I’m gonna do it,” Ladd aded.

She also said officers sit there and monitor the hill for most of their eight hour shifts, unless they have to go out on another call.

Davis Collier would have celebrated her birthday this past Sunday.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)