DALE, Ind. (WEHT)– There may still be a light at the end of the tunnel for a Tri-State rest stop. As part of a $500 million renovation plan, INDOT is calling for projects at nearly two dozen rest areas statewide.

In the Tri-State, INDOT officials say the project begins in Posey County at the Black River Rest Area. The plan is to add parking for trucks and make other major improvements.

Once that project is finished, INDOT crews will move to the Nancy Hanks Rest Stops in Spencer County.

Right now, the plan is to make improvements on the westbound side. The fate of the rest stop on the eastbound side of I-64 is uncertain.

“Whether that is a closure or truck parking, we are not 100% sure what that is,” says Gary Brian, INDOT PR Director for Southwest District. “Once the Black River Rest Area is completed, we are going to see what the need is like. We do not want to make changes if it determinates the area or the community.”

Officials plan to have meetings as the projects gets underway for community to voice their concerns.