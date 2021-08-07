Father remembers 5-year-old daughter pulled from pool

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The father of the 5-year-old girl who was found unresponsive at the Princeton Aquatic Center on Tuesday has publicly identified her.

Indiana Conversation Officers have not identified the child citing her age as a juvenile and “department policy.” On Saturday, Thomas Hibbs identified the girl as his daughter, Kimber Hibbs.

“My world came crashing down, and that’s pretty much it,” said Thomas Hibbs. “She was a brave little soldier, she was only five years old dealing with life itself in her own little way.”

An autopsy showed Kimber died of an accidental drowning and no other trauma was found, according to Gibson County Coroner Barrett Doyle.

According to Gibson County Dispatch, the first call came in at 8:41 p.m. when authorities received a call of an unresponsive juvenile in the pool. Kimber was transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital, where she later died.

Hibbs says they are still searching for answers including what led up to incident.

“We don’t know why there wasn’t anyone on watch, who was all involved or who she was with, who brought her, nothing,” said Hibbs. “We haven’t heard much in the autopsy and investigations.”

Kimber’s father is dealing with a tragic and sudden loss.

“I will never forget it,” Hibbs said. “I promised her I’d bring her home after all of this, and then what, four days later this happened.”

The Princeton Aquatic Center says the pool is closed until further notice.

A makeshift memorial has been started for Kimber outside of the pool. A GoFundMe page has been set up and can be found at gofund.me/d2f79c22.