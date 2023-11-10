HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The father of an 11-month-old baby who died last month from inhaling a mixture of drugs is now in police custody.

Taylor Fischer was booked into the Allen County Jail on November 1.

Fischer was wanted out of Vanderburgh County after an arrest warrant stated he and Kaytlen Dossett, the child’s mother, were charged with multiple neglect of a dependent charges and neglect resulting in death after a toxicology report showed multiple drugs, including fentanyl and Xylazine was found in the child’s system.

Dossett was arrested on October 9. Fischer is being held without bond awaiting extradition back to Vanderburgh County.