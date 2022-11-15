EVANSVILLE, Ind, (WEHT) – Evansville nonprofit, Foster Care In The US (FCINUS) will be holding its annual online auction through November 17.

Up for bid are 172 items that range from home goods to health, fitness and gift cards. You can bid on the items here. The auction has local sponsors like Bauerhaus Catering and Fusion Spa & Boutique as well as sponsors from other states like the Magic House in St. Louis, Missouri.

Officials say all proceeds and donations of this online auction will help FCINUS finish renovating its first permanent supportive home in Evansville’s Jacobsville neighborhood. This home will be the first of its kind in Evansville and will shelter youth enrolled in FCINUS’s ‘Exit to Success” program by offering seven beds and a private room for pregnant and parenting youth. The program will support participants as they complete educational program, secure employment, learn financial literacy and establish health care for themselves.

“Our commitment to ensuring youth and young adults have a place to call home is our top priority,” Foster Care In The US Inc. Executive Director Jessica Angélique says. “Working with this vulnerable population has shown us the true need for dedicated housing and supportive services in Evansville.”

Bidding for the auction will close at 7:30 CST on Thursday. Officials say PayPal and credit card payments are preferred but checks made out to Foster Care In The US Inc. and cash will be accepted. Cash and checks must be dropped off during item pickup at 1200 Heinlein Road between November 18-20 by appointment only. Text (812)-480-1967 to schedule the pickup of your winning auction items. FCINUS officials say they reserve the right to delete bids from supporters not local to Evansville because shipping is not available.

There is also an option on the online auction to donate funds straight to FCINUS.