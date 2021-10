(WEHT) – The FDA approved an Eli Lilly drug used in the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancers on Wednesday.

Verzenios is a non-chemotherapy oral tablet. The company says it’s the first and only inhibitor for high risk early breast cancer. A study showed a 37 percent decrease in the risk of breast cancer reoccurence or death when taken.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory, breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide.