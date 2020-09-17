Feds charge seven for meth trafficking in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Seven people have been charged by a federal Grand Jury for dealing methamphetamine in and around Owensboro.

According to a federal indictment, James Frasier, 39, of Henderson, has been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. From as early as September 23, 2019 through December 20, 2019, Frasier conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine.

Christopher Raley, 31, of Owensboro, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Raley is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Raley was previously convicted of trafficking in 2016 and receiving stolen property in 2015.

Arthur J. Abbeduto, 26, of Whitesville, has been charged with intent to distribute 500 or more grams of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Stephen Autry, 44, of Owensboro; Christina Ray, 35, of Owensboro; and George Quarles, 45, of Hopkinsville, are all charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine.

One other person has been charged by federal criminal complaint. David E. Brown, 43, of Henderson, faces charges for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the complaint, Brown admitted to trafficking and distributing multiple pound quantities of methamphetamine for the last four years. During a search, law enforcement seized a large amount of currency, a money counter, a drug ledger, two digital scales, a loaded handgun, approximately 10 grams of cocaine, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, and a large bag of ecstasy.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

