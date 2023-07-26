HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Feed Evansville is offering another food share today, July 26. The event is in partnership with City Council Member Missy Mosby, and will be handing out food at Vann-Pollack Park from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Organizers ask that event participants not form a car line, but rather park their cars and stand in line. Due to the limited supply, participants will not be able to pick up food for other people.

Organizers also advise that with the intense heat expected later today that participants may want to have a cool bottle of water on hand while waiting.