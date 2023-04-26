HENDERON, Ky. (WEHT) – Many families across the Tri-State continue to feel a pinch in their pocket books, with inflation, the pandemic, and other events around the world contributing to rising food prices. Feed Evansville is offering some relief to those families.

Feed Evansville is sponsoring another community food share event on April 26. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., volunteers will be handing out food at the Westside Community Center on West Michigan Street.

Attendees are asked not to form a car line. Instead, Feed Evansville Officials say parking will be available at 12th and Virginia Streets. From there, attendees can walk to the Feed Evansville Truck to collect food.

Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance to those that need it.

If you need assistance or would like more information on Feed Evansville’s mission, visit their website.