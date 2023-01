EVANVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Feed Evansville had an event on Monday on the west side of Evansville.

Reports say one food box was given per household and hundreds of cars lined up for the event near the Old Roberts Stadium parking lot.

Officials say a similar event was held by Feed Evansville last month. So many people came that some left with either a single food item or were turned away altogether.

More information can be found here.