Feed Evansville program to come to an end next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Nearly every week for the past year, Feed Evansville and the Salvation Army have been handing out free food boxes to families in need during the pandemic. But now, organizers say the number of families in need has significantly decreased.

Next Wednesday, May 26, will be the last time Feed Evansville hands out the Farm to Family food boxes. The boxes distributed throughout the month of June will be slightly different, and will be made by Feed Evansville volunteers with money they are raising.

The program is set to end in June. When that happens, The Salvation Army Food Pantry will be open for families in need.