HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Feed Evansville is partnering with CRS One Source to host a community food share this Thursday, July 6.

The food share event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at Young & Established, located at 1308 Vann Avenue in Evansville.

Feed Evansville regularly works alongside community organizations to provide food and meals for those who need it.