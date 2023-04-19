HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- More than 500 food deliveries were made today throughout Western Kentucky, including in Henderson.

“Feed Seniors Now” provides resources to low-income senior citizens. Henderson County High School students helped deliver food today.

The money for the food was raised by the Henderson branch of the Independence Bank during the “Supermarket Sweep” last month.

Kelsey Hargis, the community enrichment officer at Independence Bank, talked about why the program is run.

“Senior hunger is so prevalent right now. You don’t think about it being so close to home, but it really is.”

Deliveries were also made in Daviess, Hancock, McLean, and Webster counties.