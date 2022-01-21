FEMA closing Muhlenberg Co. disaster recovery center, five others this week

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) They were set up in nearly every western Kentucky county hit by last month’s tornado to help survivors recover what they lost. Now, FEMA is closing some of its disaster recovery centers around the state, including one in Muhlenberg County.

For more than a month, Bremen area tornado survivors went to the disaster recovery center at Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church on Kentucky 81.

“They have been here from the get-go,” said Jane Miller. She, and her husband Danny, went there for FEMA’s and the Small Business Administration’s help in covering costs of rebuilding damaged barns on their farm, replace lost cattle and other types of damage.

“The farm is so underinsured, we are looking for other ways to try to get a low interest rate to restore the farm back to pay for repairs,” she said.

But the disaster recovery center outside Bremen will close 6:00 pm Saturday, one of six around the state closed or will close this week. Others closing are in Christian, Marshall and Fulton Counties.

“What we’re figuring out is how to use niche availability, and ultimately what that means is, as we always say, ‘We’re here until we’re no longer needed’, the disaster recovery centers are available until we’re sure the majority of the people have what they need,” said La-Tanga Hopes of FEMA.

Other disaster recovery centers in Hopkins County are still open, and pop-up centers are expected to start in other parts of western Kentucky soon. Those centers are open to anyone from any county that was hit by the tornado. FEMA officials say more than 11,500 applications were referred to individuals and household programs. The Millers say they haven’t heard back on their applications and are also looking at other options.

“We will wait until we hear from them to see what other options are out there for low interest rates. Of course, our local bank has been good to us,” said Jane.

Meanwhile, tornado survivors can still apply for assistance through FEMA, but those applications must be sent in by February 11th.

Survivors who are unable to visit a recovery center may continue to apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2022)