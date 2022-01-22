FEMA continues work in western Kentucky

WESTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WEHT) — FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) says they will continue to provide helpful options for residents affected by the December Tornado after the closing of the disaster recovery center in Muhlenberg County.

There were 18 disaster recovery centers that were open all with the goal of serving residents affected by the tornado. Disaster survivors assistants went door to door speaking with families on how FEMA can help them as well as assessing damage.

“Their numbers are in the eight thousands,” FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes said. “They’ve knocked on 8,000 doors. We’ve had more than 3,500 people walk into the disaster recovery centers.”

Other options available for residents who may be in need in the Bremen, Ky area include calling the organization, filling out an application online or going to a nearby location such as the Hopkins Community Center.

“Our goal is to ensure that we can get people to either come in, we want to make sure that though we may not be available physically, you can always register,” Hopes said.

Hopes also adds that there is a disaster recovery center locator on the FEMA website to find the nearest location near you. That website is fema.gov/drc.

February 11th will be the last day to submit a disaster assistance application. So far, FEMA has invested over 10 million dollars into western Kentucky.