FEMA gives advice on generator safety

HAMMOND, LA – SEPTEMBER 2: Scandar Myles (L) and Kendrick Cook start a generator after Hurricane Ida on September 2, 2021 in Hammond, Louisiana. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday in Louisiana and brought flooding, wind damage and power outages along the Gulf Coast. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

(WEHT) — Generators can be helpful during a power outage, but they present serious health and safety concerns. FEMA gives these tips to help avoid danger while using one.

Safety Tips

Be aware of hazards, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, fire and electrocution. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s instructions on how to use the generator.

Carbon monoxide poisoning

▪ Do not assume that you are safe. Carbon monoxide from generators is completely colorless and odorless, so you won’t know if it’s there. It could kill your family and your pets.

▪ Install battery-powered carbon monoxide alarms inside your home to alert you of dangerous levels. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended placement.

▪ Do not use a generator indoors or in partially enclosed spaces – including homes, garages, and crawl spaces – even those areas with partial ventilation.

▪ Do not operate a generator near open doors and windows. Using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide build-up in the home.

Electrocution or electric shock

▪ Always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords only.

▪ Do not hook up your generator directly to your home power supply. It could increase the voltage or cause a surge to the outside power lines and potentially injure or electrocute an unaware utility line worker. It would also bypass some of the built-in household circuit protection devices. Connecting the generator to your home could cause a surge in electricity that might result in injury or death to yourself or your family.

▪ Use a qualified electrician to install the appropriate equipment in accordance with local electrical codes or ask your utility company to install an appropriate power transfer switch.

Fire

▪ Keep your generator outside and fuel your generator outside.