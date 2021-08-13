FEMA says it paid $1B to help cover costs for COVID-19 funerals

(WEHT)– 150,000 people who lost loved ones to COVID-19 have received money to pay for funeral costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has paid more than $1 billion to help families with funeral expenses.

The government is giving out up to $9,000 for each person who lost their battle to COVID-19. People who can prove they lost a family member due to the virus can receive up to $35,000. FEMA has provided funeral assistance in the past but never on this scale.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 619,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

You can apply for FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program here.