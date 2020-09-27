Fence now up around old Holy Trinity Church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The old Holy Trinity Church in Downtown Evansville is moving closer to demolition.

On Saturday, parts of the stone building on the church were gone.

The city plans to use the property to house large underground storage tanks to collect storm water.

Above ground, the property will be turned in to a park using items from the church.

“The design, which is still in process, is to use some of the repurposed material out of the church itself in the park itself such as the stained glass, the granite, and some of the stone,” now-retired utility department director Allen Mounts told us in July.

There is no word on when demolition will begin.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)