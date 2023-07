HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man who was found with over 300 pills containing fentanyl has entered a guilty plea in Spencer County Circuit Court.

Ovtaven R. Thruston pled guilty to Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony. Thruston was arrested during a traffic stop in January of this year.

Under the Plea Agreement with the State, Thruston agreed to be sentenced to 10 years. His sentencing will take place on August 17.