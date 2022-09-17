EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Grace of Christ Slavic Baptist Church members are doing what they can to help.

They held a Ukrainian Harvest Fest Saturday on Green River Road to raise money for people struggling in Ukraine.

The money will be used for urgent needs, including food, toiletries and transportation.

The event featured Ukrainian food, homemade desserts and inflatables for kids.

A pastor with the church said it’s been heartbreaking watching the war in Ukraine.

“At the very beginning, it was extremely intense. And I couldn’t even think about it, I couldn’t speak about it. It was so devastating even to think about it, that it’s happening to my country, to my people. But since then, as I talk to the friends in Ukraine, they started saying, like, saying things like, ‘Well people are getting used to it. However weird it sounds, people started getting used to it. And they started getting used to waking up to it every day.’ Their new normal,” said pastor Victor Voronin.

This was the church’s 4th fundraiser event.

If you were not able to make it to the festival but still want to donate, click here.