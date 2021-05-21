Festivals returning this year after canceling last year due to the pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Downtown Evansville has a pop of color. The mural on the back of the Old National Bank Support Center building is expected to be done by the end of the weekend. A group of five artists started painting the giant mural on Saturday and they've been working over time to bring bright colors to Evansville's skyline.

"There's a couple challenges involved. Weather being a big one. Being exposed to the elements as well as knowing what you're doing when you're that high in a lift," explained Jacob Duncan, a muralist for Often Seen Rarely spoken. Duncan said creating a nearly 8,000 square foot mural required buckets of paint. "75 gallons of paint somewhere like that. We're also using spray paint too so it's a lot of paint."