Festivals returning this year after canceling last year due to the pandemic

Friday after 5 (May 21)
Funk in the City (may 22)
Evansville Food Truck Festival (may 30
The Evansville Food Truck Festival is making its return to Bosse Field May 30 from 1 p.m. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music, live paintings, hot air balloon rides, a hot dog eating contest and more. Ticket information is available here.
Memorial Cross display at Henderson’s Central Park (may 31)
Golden Raintree Antiques Festival (june 12)
Handy Fest (june 15)
Volksfest (aug 5)
This yearly celebration of German heritage is going to be just like it was before the pandemic, Harold Griese with Germania Mannerchor tells us. The celebration includes food music, dancing and drinks. Volksfest will be August 5-7 from 11 a.m. until midnight each day.
Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival (aug 28)
The Red, White, & Brauen Music Festival is billing itself as the biggest country music festival in the Tri-State. Craig Morgan and Terri Clark will co-headline the RWB Music Fest on August 28. Tickets for the event are on sale now at RWBMusicFest.com.
River Days 2021 (sept 10)
ROMP Bluegrass Festival (sept 15)
Kunstfest (sept 18)
Fall Festival (oct 4)
Arts in New Harmony (oct 16)
Christmas in New Harmony (dec. 4)
