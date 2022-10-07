These are a few of the incredible dishes spotlighted by our all-star chefs for Hispanic Heritage Month. (NEXSTAR)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the 8th annual Fiesta Evansville on Sunday. The event will be at Wesselman’s Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be honored by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke with a proclamation as a ‘Celebration of Our Diversity’.

Officials say the focus of the event will be in celebrating all the International Diversity featuring this year, 14 Latin American countries and territories including:

México

Argentina

Colombia

Perú

El Salvador

Guatemala

Venezuela

Nicaragua

Bolivia

Panamá

Puerto Rico

Costa Rica

Honduras

Cuba

Haiti and Ukraine will also participate. International, national and local members of the Hispanic Community will be performing live musical performances continuously throughout the event. This will include performances by:

KY Latino Music Award Winners, Mariachi Alegre and Banda Bembé!

Indiana’s Top Folkloric Dance Company Mosaicos and many other amazing entertainers!

There will also be 14 internation Cultural Pavillions with interactive sponsor displays, freebies, art & crafts, and authentic food from 18 Latin American countries.

Some of the food that will be featured in the 30 food booths are: Salvadorian Pupusas, Mexican Street Tacos, Tamales, Gorditas and Sopes, and Venezuelan Delights.

More information can be found by contacting Abraham Brown the president of Fiesta Evansville at (270)-724-2172.