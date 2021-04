EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A film crew is coming to Evansville and is looking for a few vehicles, according to a Visit Evansville tweet. The film crew is looking for old work trucks, a ’70s-’80s era ambulance, a 70s-80s era hearse, and a 70s-80s station wagon/SUV! For those who have the vehicles, email hreynolds@visitevansville.com.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)