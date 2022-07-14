EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Update: As of 6:30 p.m. reports say the fire is out.

First responders were dispatched to Berry Global near the airport on July 14 around 5:20 p.m. The call said there was a structure fire.

Reports say that the first responders now have the fire under control. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time but there are a few theories on what the cause was. Dispatch says the fire was classified as a chemical fire.

