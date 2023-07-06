HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An overnight fire damages multiple homes in Henderson including two Habitat for Humanity Homes.

Fire crews responded shortly after one a.m. Thursday to a fire along the 100 block of Thompson Street.

Two of the homes damaged are Habitat homes with at least one under construction.

Another home destroyed was a mobile home.

A fourth home sustained damaged but no one was injured.

The residents of the fifth home told Eyewitness News they only had melted siding from the fire.

Henderson Fire crews said they have not determined a cause yet or figured out how the fire spread so quickly.