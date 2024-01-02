HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The owners of a mobile home lost everything in a fire on New Year’s Day. Officials predict the cause to be a space heater, and the Henderson Fire Department is offering tips on how to stay warm and safely use heating devices.

“The home had four adults and three children. a couple of pets involved. At some point, the light started flashing and they could hear fire popping. After a short investigation, they found a small space heater that was on fire in a child’s bedroom,” says Chad Moore, the Assistant Chief of the Henderson Fire Department.

Experts estimate 1,700 home fires a year are caused by portable space heaters. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of those fires happen between the months of December and February.

Leaders say heating tools like these cause 81 percent of deadly house fires each year. All seven people inside of the Adam Lane home were able to get out safely, but they were left with nothing. Officials have a few safety suggestions to protect yourself and your belongings.

“Making sure that it has tip over protection, so if it gets knocked over it turns itself off. Make sure that the [heater is] directly plugged into a socket on the wall. We don’t use extension cords or multiple adapters. Usually those are not rated for space heaters and the amount of electricity that they draw,’ says Matthew Anderson, the Division Chief over Inspections and Investigations.

Placing things like rugs on top of cords, an act intended to keep children and pets safe, can be dangerous for the entire household. Officials suggest at least 3 feet of clearance around all cords.

If you don’t have a working smoke detectors in your home, the Henderson Fire Department says they partner with the Red Cross to offer free installation to residents.

“They just call our station or send a message on our a Facebook page. We’re trying to give away as many smoke detectors as we can. We like getting out in the community and making sure that we’re keeping our residents safe,” says Anderson.

The Henderson Fire Department says it’s important to make sure you’re up to date and have the latest safety technology available.