Firefighters respond to a house fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Firefighters respond to a house fire on the 900 block of Trail Drive in Henderson.

Crews arrived on scene just before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire officials say they could not use a fire hydrant on the scene because it was frozen due to the colder temperatures.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News, crews then had to hook up to a second hydrant that worked, however a car ran over a fire hose, which took out the second hydrant.

Officials say they had to hook up to a third hydrant and then the Zion Fire Department brought in a 3 thousand gallon tanker.

Fire Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Plow trucks clean up the icy road as they clean up the scene from the fire Friday Morning.

(This story was originally published February 19, 2021)


