Firefighters respond to a house fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Firefighters respond to a house fire on the 900 block of Trail Drive in Henderson.
Crews arrived on scene just before 5 a.m. Friday morning.
Fire officials say they could not use a fire hydrant on the scene because it was frozen due to the colder temperatures.
Fire officials tell Eyewitness News, crews then had to hook up to a second hydrant that worked, however a car ran over a fire hose, which took out the second hydrant.
Officials say they had to hook up to a third hydrant and then the Zion Fire Department brought in a 3 thousand gallon tanker.
Fire Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
(This story was originally published February 19, 2021)