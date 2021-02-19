Firefighters respond to a house fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Firefighters respond to a house fire on the 900 block of Trail Drive in Henderson.

Crews arrived on scene just before 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Fire officials say they could not use a fire hydrant on the scene because it was frozen due to the colder temperatures.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News, crews then had to hook up to a second hydrant that worked, however a car ran over a fire hose, which took out the second hydrant.

Officials say they had to hook up to a third hydrant and then the Zion Fire Department brought in a 3 thousand gallon tanker.

Fire Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Henderson Firefighters on the scene Friday Morning fighting a house fire.

Plow trucks clean up the icy road as they clean up the scene from the fire Friday Morning.

(This story was originally published February 19, 2021)





