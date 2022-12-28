Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms.

Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said it appears the fire was caused by a wheelchair.

All residents were evacuated to the bottom floor of the facility.

Dispatch says it doesn’t know how many residents were moved.

EFD says the sprinklers were activated on the third floor and cleared the scene by four Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.