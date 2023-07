HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New information has become available as Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul’s office building is left charred after a fire on Friday morning.

The fire heavily damaged a building that houses Paul’s Bowling Green office. More than 75 firefighters responded to the scene over the span of 17 hours. The fire caused the roof to collapse, but no one was injured.

Senator Paul said in a statement that his office will continue to operate for constituents.