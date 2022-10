PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced an emergency closure on Monday night.

East State Road 66 near Best Chairs in Cannelton is closed due to a fire. Reports say crews are currently fighting an active structure fire.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area and give emergency personnel the space to work.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more and will update this story as information becomes available.