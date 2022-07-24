EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One firefighter was hurt after a fire in Evansville on Sunday.

Firefighters said they were sent to the 2400 block of Joan Place just before 11 in the morning after a neighbor reported a possible fire.

Crews said they found the fire had quickly spread to the wooden deck of the house and into the

home.

One firefighter was hurt when a wooden cross attached to the deck fell on his shoulder and wrist.

According to a news release, he was checked out at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Firefighters said it took them about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Crews said the home was vacant.

A neighboring home was damaged by the heat from the fire.

A Spectrum worker on the scene told our crew that there was an outage due to the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.