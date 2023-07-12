HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Black Township Fire and Rescue Team honored one of their own today as they laid him to rest in Posey County.

Andy Granderson died Friday from a long battle with cancer at the age of 51.

Mason Raben a friend of Granderson talked about out how he viewed the firefighter.

“He was a great man, and I am going to look up to him.”

A long-time member of the Black Township Fire and Rescue Team gone too soon.

As Posey County firefighters and police officers escorted Andy Granderson down the streets of Mount Vernon family and friends shared memories. Granderson began serving the community at 22 years old with the New Harmony Fire Department.

Larry Robb is the Posey County EMA Director and worked with Granderson in New Harmony. He says Granderson was a hard worker and dedicated to his family.

“He was a pleasure to be around- he was fun to be with I am not sure what else to say he is a good guy”

Mason Raben says he wants to follow in Granderson’s footsteps.

“It has always been my dream to be a firefighter so every time I see a fire truck it will always remind me of him.”