NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Newburgh firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of West Posey Street. A 911 call came in just after 4:00 a.m. reporting that flames coming from a house.

When crews arrived on scene, they reported that the entire home was engulfed in flames and they did not believe anyone was inside. There are also reports of trees catching fire and nearby neighbors are being asked to evacuate their homes.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene working to get more details. When new information becomes available, this story will be updated.