HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Henderson Fire crews spent the morning at Central Park cleaning up Candy Cane Clinic after they say it was vandalized.

According to a post from the fire department, individuals entered the Candy Cane Clinic and defaced the walls with inappropriate writing and pictures sometime last night.

Firefighters used paint and materials from the fire station and helped personnel on site cover the obscenities.

Thanks to the quick assistance by the crews, the Candy Cane Clinic was able to remain open, as one of the many attractions within the park to visit this year.