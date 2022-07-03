DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fire Department is preparing for the Christmas Wish Golf Scramble that’s set for September.

This is the 9th year for the event.

Firefighters are working to get teams registered and looking to get sponsors.

Officials say those interested can stop by either of the Daviess County fire stations to sign up teams or sign up as a sponsor. People can also sign up by calling 270-685-8440.

Officials say last year’s event had a record number of 28 teams and $15,000 was raised.

This year’s golf scramble is set for September 9.

All of the proceeds support Christmas Wish, ensuring that every child receives a visit from Santa around the holidays.