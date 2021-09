MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters said one adult and three children were treated for smoke inhalation after a cell phone charger caught fire.

Firefighters said they were sent to a home in Morganfield around 12:09 Sunday morning.

We’re told the homeowner heard their smoke detector go off and was able to get the fire out before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said the charger was plugged into the wall but not charging a phone.