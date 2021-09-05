Firefighters say woman OK after hitting tree head-on

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries after her vehicle hit several trees and ended up ten feet down an embankment.

That’s according to firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department.

Fireifghters said they were called to the 1000 block of State Route 189 South around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

They said her vehicle hit a tree head-on.

Firefighters said the woman was helped out of her vehicle by witnesses.

According to the authorities, the woman did not remember what happened. She was taken to a local hospital.