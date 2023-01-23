EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An apartment complex in the 900 block of West Illinois Street was on fire on Monday night.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor. Firefighters say the apartment where the fire started was vacant. There is major smoke damage, and a little fire damage and officials say they expect water damage as well.

Reports from the scene say the fire is no longer involved and firefighters are working to put out hotspots and prevent future potential flareups. There have been no reports of injuries.

Additionally, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is being investigated.

